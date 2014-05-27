Online Website Saphrina.com Connects Local Cheaters Around the Globe

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- It is estimated that 30-60 percent of married couples participate in extramarital affairs. The reason why these numbers are so inconclusive, is that the number of individuals who do not own up to their extramarital affair must be factored in.



However, not all extramarital affairs are deceptive—as more couples marry with the understanding that they have an “open” relationship. For those looking for a casual relationship outside of their marriage—finding local cheaters has never been easier.



The online dating site Saphrina.com’s model is based on their infamous slogan “I Want to Have an Affair.” This global site is the preferred way of finding local cheaters for husbands and wives around the world. The main advantage to http://www.Saphrina.com, is that most site members are married—therefore there is an understanding that others on the site are looking for no-strings-attached fun.



“Our site members come from a wide range of background, and come for a wide range of reasons. Some want to spice up their intimate life, they are looking for fun, and some are even looking for love—even if they have every intent of staying married.”



Joining Saphrina.com is 100% free, and has all of the typical features people would expect from an online dating website such as instant messaging, private messaging, and video chat.



For those who find their slogan appealing, “I Want to Have an Affair”, joining http://www.Saphrina.com takes only a few minutes to find local cheaters in ones home town, or while traveling out of state or out of the country.