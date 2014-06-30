Online Wedding Planner Site LOVEMYweddingplanner.com Wins "Wedding Industry Experts Awards" After One Year for Most Popular Wedding Site 2014

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Everyone dreams of the perfect wedding, a day they will remember for the rest of their lives. Couples are often prepared to spend all of their savings to make the day a magical moment in their lives with some even going into debt. Many couples hire a wedding planner to make sure the day runs smoothly and to get the best suppliers and the best deals to make their wedding cheaper; others overspend due to not having the knowledge or the experience a wedding planner has.



Wedding planners can save couples a great deal of money with their supplier contacts, and they can make the day run smoothly and remove all the stress of planning a wedding, however, wedding planners can be expensive. Now thanks to Tracy Lavin a leading wedding and events planner for corporate and private clients in the North West, all over the UK and in Europe with over 11 years of experience, happy couples can get all the experience of a wedding planner without the expense.



With the troubled economic climate, Tracy Lavin knew times were hard for couples looking to get married, with many couples worried their reduce budget would not let them have that perfect wedding. That is why the leading wedding planner decided to launch an online wedding discount voucher site called ‘LOVEMYweddingplanner.com. The wedding site brings all the experience of a wedding planner with carefully selected suppliers to help happy couples save money on their big day. As well as helping couple save money it also brings all the wealth of experience to help couples plan a stress free wedding.



The wedding planner site has only been live for one year and already it has helped many couples save thousands of pounds. It brings genuine savings to help couples plan the perfect wedding at a reduced price.



Tracy said: “Not everyone can afford wedding planner fees so with the launch of ‘LOVEMYweddingplanner.com’ it feels like we are giving something back, helping brides & grooms save money in this present climate as much as possible. We give advice and tips so couples know they can have a special wedding and within budget!



Tracy and her online wedding planning website are to be featured in the July 2014 issue of Vogue. To learn how to plan the perfect wedding and to see how much money can be saved, please visit www.lovemyweddingplanner.com/



