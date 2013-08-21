Online Women's Fashion Store, the House in Town, in the Top 100 Inspiring Independent Boutiques

Pontyclun, South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Having one’s business involved in the world of women’s fashion is both filled with excitement and pressure. There is always a consistent need for innovation and variety, enough to satisfy the needs and desires of both professional and trendy women when it comes to ladies fashion online.



Owners of the renowned online women’s fashion store, TheHouseInTown.co.uk, have this goal in mind. To provide only the best products to answer the growing need of fashionable women who are seeking fresh and stylish designs in the UK. They have been steadfast in fulfilling this goal, and have been awarded because of it.



Recently, TheHouseInTown.co.uk has received yet another award under its belt. The website has been voted in the top 100 Inspiring Independent boutiques 2013.



The prestigious award, where only the best 100 boutiques in the United Kingdom can qualify, requires that the store not only offer stylish clothes for women, but also provide excellent accessories and customer service as well.



Currently, the online boutique also features exclusive and unique fashion jewellery online, where customers will be able to choose a wide variety of attractive bangles and bracelets studded with dazzling beads.



They also have eye-catching necklaces and earrings that compliment their stylish line of clothes which can be purchased conveniently online and delivered anywhere in the UK.



Aside from ladies fashion clothing, the online store also features beautiful women’s accessories such as hair accessories, elegant bags and purses, ladies’ scarf, shoe clips, and much more.



To reward their customers, the website regularly adds new items on their sales page where online shoppers can get massive discounts on selected items. Not only that, they also have personalized voucher cards which allow the buyer to write a special message; perfect gift ideas for anniversaries and birthdays.



“We are a company with a strong knowledge of style and design bringing you a great selection of women’s clothing, accessories and gifts.” says the general manager of The House In Town.



“In 2013, The House in Town was voted as one of the top 100 Inspiring Independents in The UK, and it is our diverse range of skills that this is credited to. We know that fashion is a language, as well as a look, and we are here to help you find your dress code. We have new styles arriving throughout the season and act on the latest catwalk trends.”



Indeed, with their exclusive list of elegant women’s clothes and accessories coupled with their dedication and commitment of bringing the best products and service for their customers, it is no surprise that The House In Town was voted in the top 100 Inspiring Independent boutiques this year.



For more information about their products, visit the website today at http://www.thehouseintown.co.uk and contact their representative for particulars.



About The House In Town

They are brick and mortar fashion boutique and a renowned online women’s fashion boutique as well. The House In Town is located in a rural village called Pontyclun in South Wales in the United Kingdom. They have recently been awarded as one of the top 100 Inspiring Independent Boutiques in 2013 because of their unwavering customer service and excellent products for women.



Contact:

The House In Town

Peter James

prjames111@gmail.com