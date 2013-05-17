Online Writing Jobs Site Celebrates 7 Years of Free Service to Community

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Online-Writing-Jobs.com, a free job site for freelance writers, has recently celebrated seven years of service to the online community. Launched in late 2006, the site has helped thousands of part-time, full-time, and seasonal writers find relevant freelance jobs in their areas of interests and skills.



Each day volunteer staff members research and hand-pick legitimate writing jobs that pay. Unlike other niche sites that import listings from RSS feeds, Online-Writing-Jobs.com is human-edited and reviewed, eliminating duplicate, bogus, or low-paying gigs. Brian Scott, a job reviewer for the site, says: "We concentrate on including only quality jobs that offer the best opportunities for writers of any skill-level to find their next work."



Designed as a text-driven, responsive website, Online-Writing-Jobs is optimized to display listings instantly and to help writers perform quick searches according to their specialties and interests. Not only can writers use the site's powerful search engine, but the site's simple design also lists the most popular writing disciplines individually, such as blogging, copywriting, article writing, and proofreading.



Over the last few years Scott has noticed an upsurge of freelance writing jobs and a steady growth of businesses hiring freelance talent to replace or substitute staff employees and to work on one-time or on-going projects. "Business owners not only want to cut overhead costs," according to Scott, "but they also want to hire diverse talent to work on projects that require different skills and expertise. Hiring freelancers is the best way to accomplish these goals."



According to The US Department of Labor, freelance work will continue to expand as more businesses become accustomed to the many benefits of hiring outside talent and as they embrace the technology that makes hiring home-based contractors as easy as pressing a button. Popular crowdsourcing sites like Freelancer.com and Elance.com have also confirmed this upward trend in their recently-released data, according to Scott.



About Online-Writing-Jobs.com

Online-Writing-Jobs.com (http://www.online-writing-jobs.com) was created in 2006 by a group of freelancers to help their colleagues find reliable jobs online. The site reviews and hand-selects from 15 to 20 new jobs each day, ranging from writing blog posts, writing articles for magazines, and writing promotional copy for ad agencies. Brian Scott, one of the volunteer reviewers, is a seasoned freelance writer who had launched his own full-time writing career in 1996.



