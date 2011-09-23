Online Bingo Game Offers Fans a Fun Version of the Game, Great Jackpots, and Other Offers

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2011 -- For decades, the game of bingo has typically been played at parties or during fairs in large rooms filled with people. But in recent years, the internet has allowed bingo fans to play the popular game online and win cash jackpots or other prizes, all from the comfort of their own home.



One online bingo site, called X Bingo, has received a lot of attention in recent months for being especially fun, entertaining and featuring fantastic jackpots. And thanks to some of its latest promotions, XBingo members will have the chance to win even more prizes.



For example, the website’s “Out of this World” promotion, which will take place on September 28, will feature a £2,000 Harvey Nichols voucher giveaway for one lucky winner.



The XBingo website is engaging and filled with bright colors that make it very visually appealing to stay and play. When bingo fans visit the home page for the first time, they will see Lady X and little blue-headed cartoon men scattered around on the page.



Players who make their first deposit at XBingo will receive a welcome bonus of 300 percent and £5 absolutely free of charge. This means that new players can deposit £10 and start playing with £45 right away. XBingo also allows a 100 percent bonus on all future deposits, as well as Free Daily Play games running every day that reward players with bonus cash prizes.



One of the other interesting and unique features of XBingo is the interactive Feedback button. Bingo players can submit feedback at any time, and the comments will be ready by team members on the website. Got something to say about the game or layout of the website? Feel free to leave an XBingo review and know all opinions make a real difference to the running of the site.



XBingo also features other promotions in addition to the “Out of this World” jackpots. For example, the Happy Mondays game plays from 6 to 10 p.m. every Monday and the jackpots in the Fairy Delight and Golden Galaxy rooms are guaranteed to be at least £50.



As an extra bonus, two games are played at the same time during this promotion so that at least £100 will be given away in the space of five minutes.



For more information on XBingo, please visit http://www.cisionwire.com/inside-online/r/xbingo-launches-brand-new-happy-mondays-promotion,c9159543