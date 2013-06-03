Online Marketing Solutions Brings the Future of Mobile Websites to Alabama Businesses

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- It's no longer your fat uncle's Internet. Today's internet is fast and ubiquitous, reaching across many devices, from desktops and laptops, to hdtv's, smartphones and pads, and just around the corner are coming even more ergonomic devices like Internet enabled glasses. A website can no longer be one thing, serving a purpose on one device. Mobile websites are necessary, and they are the wave of the future.



Online Marketing Solutions, LLC offers the best in mobile website design in the greater Alabama area so their clients look good across all mobile platforms. Sharon Montague, spokesperson for Online Marketing Solutions, LLC said in a recent interview, "there are great benefits that come with the mobile optimized websites. You get your business access across all platforms, and one which looks good and loads fast. Take for instance the fact that 80% of users will wait only three seconds for a mobile site to load before moving on. Fast and friendly mobile design is the only way to have a meaningful web presence from here on out."



Dedication to building a web presence that will continue to endure is the focal point of Online Marketing Solutions' mission. They want to build relationships with clients based on trust, giving clients the confidence in Online Marketing Solutions' knowledge of mobile website design and knowledge of coming trends. As the future progresses and information becomes integrated into almost every device we use, mobile website design will continue to be the company's focus. They want businesses in their community to know that they will be kept on the cutting edge.



About Online Marketing Solutions, LLC

Online Marketing Solutions, LLC is based in Birmingham, AL, offering a wide array of services, including mobile website design, Internet marketing and SEO services to local Alabama based businesses. Their core services include mobile website design and development, mobile website optimization, mobile app development, online reputation management, social media management, keyword research, competitive analysis, link building, article writing, list creation, training programs and digital marketing consultancy.



