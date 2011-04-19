New Online Postage Website Being Called "The Beginning of the End for Post Offices"

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for convenient alternatives to the post office, onlinepostage.org is announcing the release of its brand new online postage system which users say is like: “Having a post office in your own home.”



With the rise in popularity of the internet the shift to online post office services seemed like a natural transition. People are buying items online, paying their bills online, so why not handle their postal needs online, too?



So far the new system has received rave reviews from all those who have used it. Boasting over 80,000 users just months after its initial release, the system is reportedly “extremely easy to use” and far cheaper than actually traveling to the post office. According to the creators, all a person needs is an internet connection and a printer and within minutes they can be up and running.



The program allows users to print postage onto envelopes and professional looking envelopes with business logos. Users can even create stamps with personal pictures on them. The interface can also handle high volume mailing, international shipments, and is 80% less expensive than leasing a postage meter.



Perhaps the best part of online postage is that it saves users time. A recent study reported that the average person spends 52 minutes each day “waiting.” This is disconcerting for a society that prides itself on convenience, and almost all people are searching for options to cut out the waiting games and make their lives more efficient.



For Marcy Jacobs, who started using online postage last month, waiting in long lines at the post office is now a thing of the past: “I own a small business and my twice weekly trips to the post office have now been replaced with a simple ‘print now’ button and a short walk to my mailbox. Online postage has saved me so much time I honestly don’t know what I’d do without it.”



In an effort to promote the new system onlinepostage.org is offering a no risk trial after which users receive a 5lb digital scale, a supplies kit, and a $25 postage package. That, combined with coupons that give users as much as 21% off certain postal services is making the program one of the most popular offers on the internet. With the convenience and efficiency of online postage it seems only a matter of time before post offices become a thing of the past. To learn more about this promotion, just go to: http://www.onlinepostage.org/