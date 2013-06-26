OnlineBackupInsights.com Endorses Carbonite for Data Backup Storage

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Statistics released by the National Archives and Records Administration in Washington, D.C. state 93% of businesses suffering data loss for more than 10 days file for bankruptcy within one year, 50% file immediately. With such devastating risks facing businesses today, it's no wonder online backup solutions are so important for companies, says Steve Stephens of OnlineBackupInsights.com.



Says Stephens, "Running your very own business is no easy task. You need to be focused and efficient to be able to achieve your business goals. You don't want certain mundane tasks to take up much of your time and resources as these can be distracting, most especially when you are running on tight schedules, resources, and budgets. With affordable online backup solutions available in the market, it would be a terrible mistake not to use one. If you are a small business owner in need of an online backup solution, then you might like to seriously look into solutions such as Carbonite Business solutions."



Stephens goes on to explain, "Carbonite is the global market leader in the online backup solutions industry. With the success and popularity of Carbonite's online backup solutions for home, the company expanded its product offerings to the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) market. Carbonite Business solutions is a product of Carbonite's Small Business Group, whose main mission is to provide small business owners a simple, easy-to-use, and automated backup solution to give you peace-of-mind that comes with knowing all your valuable business files and data are safe."



There is a main difference between the home solution and the Carbonite Business solution, says Stephens. "While Carbonite Home solutions allows you to backup unlimited amounts of data per computer at a fixed price, Carbonite Business allows you to backup an unlimited number of computers, hard drives, servers, and network-attached storage (NAS) devices at a fixed price. Carbonite Business has two offerings to suit your business needs. In case you need more storage capacity for your business, you can add more storage for an additional affordable price."



Stephens said that business owners can also rest assured that all their important business files are encrypted with the highest level of encryption prior to being transmitted to Carbonite's highly secure datacenters in Boston, Massachusetts. All these files remain encrypted while they are stored in heavily guarded, state-of-the-art datacenters.



Stephens recommends that business owners seriously consider having an online backup solution as part of their disaster recovery and business continuity planning. "The benefits of having a secure, reliable, and affordable online backup solution such as Carbonite Business clearly out weighs the risks of losing all your valuable business files or your whole business." He adds that, "It's one of the best investments you'll ever make for your business."



About OnlineBackupInsights.com

As a user of Carbonite since 2009, Steve Stephens, founder of OnlineBackupInsights.com, discovered the great value that this program provides. Installed on five different computing devices, Carbonite provides him and his family peace of mind and security as they know their valuable and important personal and business files remain safe at all times in the Carbonite cloud. OnlineBackupInsights.com provides information and first-hand feedback on Carbonite, practical tips and updates, offer codes to save money, and more. Those wishing to learn more about Carbonite and what it has to offer need look no further than OnlineBackupInsights.com. Mr. Stephens continuously updates the site to reflect his insights and experiences with online backup solutions.