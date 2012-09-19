Onlinecnaclasses.org Introduces a New Search Tool to Find CNA Schools

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Onlinecnaclasses.org has introduced a new search tool on their website that can be accessed free of cost to find CNA schools in across the country. The tool lists out CNA state approved classes in the geographical area as entered by the searcher. The user is required to enter the zip code, and select the subject, program and degree from the drop down menus before clicking on the next button and a list is generated for the user in an instant. It also provides the searcher an option to look for offline schools, online classes or both as per the individual preferences.



The site also has a number of articles that detail out all the necessary information that one would ever need about Certified Nursing Assistants including salaries, job descriptions and responsibilities, training and certification to name a few. Detailed information is available about CNA jobs in different states across the country as well as the basic requirements to be eligible to persue these jobs.



The site also has over 100 short educational videos that explain the details related to various job responsibilities, training courses as well as other important information that a person must know and understand before opting into the CNA field. There is also a list of states arranged in alphabetical order. Each entry is a link to state approved online and offline schools based in that particular state. The CNA programs offered by different schools are also clearly mentioned.



Online CNA classes provide answers to all the questions related to Certified Nursing Assistants at one place without charging the visitor anything. In case a searcher has any query or is not able to find the desired details on the website, he can always fill out the contact form and get a clear and concise reply from the experts on the website.



