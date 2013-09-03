OnlineComputerAid.com, Offers Free Education for Everyone

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- OnlineComputerAid.com, a leader in Online Computer Repair and free education for novice, seniors and experienced computer users has announced its 2013 mission to simplify the use of the Windows 8 operating system and to provide residents and small offices with affordable Computer AID aka that go to guy when technical help is needed. Owning a computer has its challenges; from errors, operating system updates to hardware malfunctions continue to confuse the general population.



Going above and beyond Online Computer Aid wants to provide all the educational resource you will ever need to learn about important topics such as speeding up your computer, dealing with a virus, computer security recommendations made by certified security experts as well as free how to E-books like the Ultimate Windows 8 Guide and articles written with exact click here and there instructions.



Searching online for a computer services or businesses can be overwhelming and untrustworthy, and this is why OnlineComputerAid.com wants to educate you on why most errors and training can be done over the internet securely without every taking your pc to a local store for under $30 bucks.



Too many pc owners get taken advantage of and charged outrageous hourly rates for simple break fix solutions. We know that providing free education will create insight and awareness that would allow computer users to make educated decisions when dealing with computer businesses and technology. An educated PC user will enhance productivity with minimal down time and feeling more comfortable with technology.



About OnlineComputerAid.com



Founded in 2011 Online Computer Aid is an online resource for home PC Users and small businesses. With one of a kind memberships which place a go to guy in the technical world by their side whenever they are needed from online computer repair, questions and answers to one-on-one technical training.



Start your progression today by downloading the Windows 8 Guide or browsing the Computer 101 Blog which are free of charge. You can also help the cause by forwarding the information you read on OnlineComputerAid.com to family members, friends and co-workers and sharing it on your social network sites so others can also learn effective ways to use their technology.



Media Contact:

Online Computer Aid

support@onlinecomputeraid.com