Onlinegameshop.net Serves as the #1 Source for Video Games, Consoles and Accessories

Video games are electronic games which are inclusive of human interaction along with a user interface in order to generate visual feedback on the video device. This device can be anything, popular devices these days consists of PlayStation, Xbox 360, Sony PSP along with PC and Mac games. These games can also be categorized into various genres depending on goals, game play, interactivity, art style etc.



All games do serve some purpose in the present times as the whole world population has around 78% game players. It benefits the gamers by providing them with hand eye coordination as well as visuo-motor skills in the long run. They also develop resistance to distraction and sensitivity to information by using the peripheral vision. Mostly, the ability to count briefly presented objects increases by a long shot. According to researchers and game experts, these characteristics are not present in non-players. Another important aspect which the researchers came across is the fact that action games are responsible for providing training which includes overcoming harsh challenges, switching locations and increased concentration on objects and targets. Studies have proved that new games, that are advanced enough, can cure mental health disorders within people.



The top video games these days include Call of Duty: Black Ops, Mortal Combat, Resident Evil, Halo 4 and Assassin’s Creed. These games have received top reviews from professional gamers who are thoroughly aware of all the upcoming and latest games. In general, people who play games all the time are known as “gamers” and these gamers make sure they rate their favorite games and provide it the status it deserves. A latest visual game called Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch has gained considerate attention and is seen to be rated with all five stars.



Video game reviews highlight all the significant aspects in new games for the convenience of gamers and the general public. These reviews are helpful for parents who need to know what sort of games they can buy for their children. Similarly, gamer critics publish reviews in order to portray the strengths and weaknesses of various games. Many studies and researches emphasize on the fact that individuals with superior and intellectual abilities tend to choose video gaming as a better option for an activity in the first place. A result of playing games consistently shows that dexterity and the ability to solve problems in the spur of the moment can be achieved.



