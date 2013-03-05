OnlineITCourses.com Lets Students Learn IT Courses Anytime from Anywhere

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- The IT industry has grown rapidly over the last few decades. Medium and large-sized businesses have entire departments devoted to computer maintenance and information technology. Today, schools all over the world are dedicated to teaching the next generation of IT professionals how to succeed in a competitive industry.



OnlineITCourses.com is one such school. Online IT Courses wants to make it easy for the next generation to find jobs in the IT industry. The site features a wide range of online courses that cover everything from Microsoft .NET certification to database and server management.



After clicking on the IT concept that they would like to learn, visitors are directed to specific online courses. Courses are separated into the following sections:



- Server and networking

- Software development

- Databases

- Desktop and Office

- Management



There is also a “Practice Exams” section where students can check how much they have learned from their courses. Current IT professionals may also want to use these practice exams to refresh their skills and review material they haven’t used lately.



A spokesperson for Online IT Courses explained why prospective IT students should use OnlineITCourses.com to learn new material:



“Our courses are designed by IT experts and online IT training professionals. They are affordably priced and – best of all – can be completed anytime and anywhere. Our students love taking online courses, and we love seeing the fruits of our labor blossom with every new class of IT graduates.”



OnlineITCourses.com also prides itself on its innovative approach to learning. The spokesperson explains what makes the courses offered by OnlineITCourses.com so successful:



“We use cutting edge e-learning techniques to ensure each and every student is absorbing the maximum amount of material. We put a heavy emphasis on interactivity, which means students are not simply reading through textbooks and cramming subject matter into their brains. Instead, we make the learning process easy and enjoyable, which results in better student engagement.”



All course purchases are performed through the OnlineITCourses.com servers. Customers can add multiple courses to their cart before checking out, which makes the online IT courses ideal for anyone seeking to learn multiple IT subjects. The OnlineITCourses.com payment system has been verified by both Visa and MasterCard to provide the highest level of security for students.



About OnlineITCourses.com

OnlineITCourses.com sells online information technology courses. Courses cover subjects including databases, servers, networking, desktop, office, management, and programming. For more information, please visit: http://www.onlineitcourses.com