OnlineITcourses.com Offers IT Training and E-Learning Facility

Arnhem, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Online IT training is now possible for students 24*7 through the website onlineitcourses.com. Students can learn all IT courses at optimum speed with the help of rich learning materials like case, videos, practice exams, simulations and live labs. This website offers online IT courses at a cheaper rate when compared to traditional classroom training.



A number of IT e-Learning courses from all over the world are offered through this website. Individual students can also learn IT courses online. Networking and Server courses are also offered, which cover the topics, general IT knowledge, network technologies and operating systems.



OnlineITcourses.com features a link named Course Catalog, which includes IT eLearning courses like Microsoft, Linux, Cisco, IT Security and Comp TIA under the title Server and Networking, Java, Programming languages and Microsoft .Net under Software Development, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server under Databases and finally SAP, Google and Microsoft Office under Desktop and Office. IT training on project management courses covers certain specific methodologies like PMBoK, Prince2 and ITIL.



The website says, “OnlineITcourses.com is an online learning provider specifically for the modern IT professional and end-user. You will learn online using our high-end IT training courses at the moment which suits you and/or your organization best.”



Students as well as organizations can acquire information related to IT training online through the OnlineITcourses.com website. They also provide certifications of Security, Linux, Oracle, Cisco, Comp TIA and Microsoft. Courses are interactive and illustrated to students online through practice exams, interactive videos and didactic games. Candidates require a computer and Internet access in order to learn these IT courses. Viewers are also allowed to try an IT training e-learning course for free.



OnlineITcourses.com has an online knowledge community. Students will become members of this community and can share their knowledge with IT professionals. Ordering of IT e-learning courses includes steps like selection of training course, registering, order confirmation, payment and starting of online courses. Payments are accepted through Credit cards, PayPal, Wire/Bank transfer and other online payment methods. Candidates can clear their queries with online live support provided by the website.



To get more information about online IT courses, visit http://www.onlineitcourses.com



About OnlineITcourses.com

OnlineITcourses.com is an online education provider. This website follows innovative online social teaching and learning concepts. Organizations and individual students can collect information about IT courses from this website. Knowledge development without considering budget is the motto of OnlineITcourses.com. This online education provider believes in organizing IT training possibilities from behind the scenes. Learning and sharing are possible with an Online Knowledge Community of this website.



