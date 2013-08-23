OnlineITcourses.com Serves as Platform for Lifelong Learning

Arnhem, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- OnlineITcourses.com is a creative venture in providing IT professionals and end users with online ICT training. As an online training platform the website offers one of the widest collections of online IT training courses available. It offers central purchasing and management of training, training at an organizational level, and extensive support. It also facilitates knowledge sharing and flexibility in terms of learning and time.



OnlineITcourses.com specializes in providing high quality IT training at a competitive price. According to the website, a budget should not have to hinder good education. It states, “We ensure that the training courses we offer are substantially cheaper than the traditional (classroom) varieties, by up to 80%. So with any budget you will be able to work on your personal development.”



The IT courses available are showcased on the website’s course catalogue. The courses are categorized into Server and Networking, Software Development, Databases, Desktop and Office, Practice Exams, and Management. These courses are further elaborated under subheadings such as Microsoft, Java, Oracle, Google, and ITIL, among many others. The specific IT courses are then expounded on with the help of details such as course length, certification, language, access period, ratings, and the vendor providing the services.



Members can browse the online IT courses either with the help of the extensive course catalogue provided or use the search engine on the website to find specific courses. Courses are also suggested to the service seeker based on the current course choices made. Some of the popular courses offered on the website are Microsoft SharePoint 2010 for end users, CompTIA A+ Essentials 2012 Bundle (exam 220-801 + 220-802), and Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2 – ICND2 (exam 640-816).



OnlineITcourses.com offers an e-learning demo that supplies prospective student’s clearer insight to the services available to them. There are also a number of video tutorials that can be accessed by members of the website. Extensive support is offered through a live chat service.



The website concentrates its resources on providing excellent IT training to anyone interested in furthering their education in the field of ICT training. Its focus is on online learning and knowledge sharing that is not limited to IT professionals alone. Both the online community and the blog hosted by the website are efforts by OnlineITcourses.com to encourage its members to interact with one another, share knowledge, support one another, and develop themselves as individuals.



For more information about online IT training visit http://www.onlineitcourses.com/



About OnlineITcourses.com

OnlineITcourses.com is an online training platform geared to provide IT professionals and end users with high quality IT courses. The online IT courses allow for flexibility and are favored by both the novice and the professional. Further, the courses are priced reasonably.



Media Contact

OnlineITcourses.com

Simon Stevinweg 27

6827 BS Arnhem

the Netherlands

Email: info@onlineitcourses.com

Website: https://www.onlineitcourses.com/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/onlineitcourse