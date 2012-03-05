‘OnlineMBAGuides’ Helps Future Students Learn All They Need to Know About Online Degree Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- As many aspiring college students know quite well, one of the main obstacles to attending a university isn’t finding enough money for tuition—it’s finding enough time to go to classes.



Times are different now, and the vast majority of college students don’t have the luxury of focusing on just their schooling. Many work at full-time jobs, and others also have family responsibilities. Driving to a college campus, finding parking and walking to classes that are typically held during daytime hours can cause many people to put their college dreams on hold.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its in-depth and helpful information pertaining to a very popular type of degree: the MBA marketing program. But rather than focus on traditional “brick and mortar” campuses, the site features information on online MBA programs, which are often more convenient and easy to schedule for already-busy students.



Online MBA Guides includes articles, a list of schools and accreditation information about some of the top online accelerated MBA programs that are currently available. For students who are wondering if online courses are the same, an article on the website offers reassurance.



“Online MBA programs are identical to the corresponding on-campus programs, as school websites will hasten to assure you,” the article noted, adding that each program has its own structure and arrangement of MBA marketing classes to offer.



“However, since all Marketing MBA degrees are expected to be roughly equivalent, you can predict that whichever school you apply for will have its Marketing MBA program set up with both general management and administrative classes and narrowed-down, specifically Marketing classes.”



The website is easy to use; interested students are welcome to browse through the many helpful posts and articles. The site is also a valuable resource for those who are already working in the field but would like to go back to school to earn an accelerated MBA degree.



For students who are wondering what type of careers an online MBA will help them qualify for, the news is also quite good. With this degree and major, graduates can often obtain a managerial or director’s position with a company or similar corporate position.



Potential careers listed on the website include Director of Channel Marketing, International Marketing Manager, Marketing Analyst, and Vice President of Marketing and Sales.



