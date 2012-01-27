OnlineMBAGuides.org Website Says Few Are Aware of MBA Specialization Career Options Via Online MBA

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- According to the career specialists at the OnlineMBAGuides.org Website, many of the individuals visiting the resource Website are surprised by the number of available MBA specializations. The online resource guide provides detailed information on the many varied programs and career paths for those seeking an on-campus or online MBA.



In today’s highly competitive and strained labor market, new workforce entrants and those with years in the workplace are seeking career avenues that will lead to greater success. Many are finding that the plethora of MBA specializations hold infinite possibilities that can be achieved through an online MBA. “The many people that frequent the Website are amazed at the career options they can harness with an online MBA,” said an OnlineMBAGuides.org specialist. “Students contemplating college for the first time as well as those looking for a career boosts realize they have much more growth potential and flexibility, regardless of the state of the economy.”



The Website explores the dozens of MBA specializations that can be pursued with an online MBA degree. Just a few of the many explored by the resource guide include marketing, nonprofit, healthcare, IT and many more. Each is shown to open hundreds of potential avenues in the public and private sector. “Obtaining an online MBA makes career transitions easier and are often essential for those seeking governmental management positions,” said the Resource Guide Website specialist. "It’s also been proven to provide a critical boost to business owners and entrepreneurs.”



Increased utilization of computers and entrepreneurship are cited as significant characteristics of those who can find success through online MBA programs. Individuals that are already juggling full time jobs and families benefit from the flexibility and comparatively low stress that comes from working at home and often at their own pace.



While on-campus degree programs can last from 24 to 36 months, online programs can be completed in a shorter period of time depending on the student, program and college. In addition to necessary criteria for program entrants and links to MBA programs by state, the resource guide also explores networking groups for MBA holders. “Networking is a big a part of the enterprise world, and these resources supply quite a lot of worthwhile information,” said the Website specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.onlinembaguides.org/



About OnlineMBAGuides.org

OnlineMBAGuides.org is a Blog Website for individuals seeking information on MBA programs through on-campus and online MBA program access. The guide delves into the varied types of individuals that can benefit from an MBA as well as the various schools and programs, which are categorized by state. In addition to the many areas of MBA specialization that are explored, the Website looks at curriculums and general program entrance requirements.