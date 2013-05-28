OnlinePetStore.com.sg Launches to Provide Singapore Pet Owners with Supplies and Pet Food

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Owning a pet often requires a lot of specialist purchases. Special food for the pet must be bought on a regular basis, and other items are also needed. Depending on the type of pet, they will need a bed or a cage, and toys and accessories can often be necessary or desirable.



One pet supply related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is OnlinePetStore.com.sg, a new Singapore based online pet store. The site has just launched, and already it is starting to build up a reputation as one of the best value and easiest to use online pet stores on the Internet.



The site has a vast range of different pet products, ranging from simple essentials like dog food to more specialist items intended for the care of exotic animals. There is also a full selection of toys, bedding, and many other products.



All of the products on the site are photographed and described extensively, so that buyers know exactly what they are getting. The site has an extremely easy to use interface that makes it simple to find the right product.



OnlinePetStore.com.sg offers products at extremely good value prices. They even have a special offer where customers can get free shipping as long as their order is over a $50 value.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Although Singapore is a small country, there are a huge amount of pet owners here. It can often be difficult for people to get their pet supplies online quickly. Most of the big online pet stores are based in the US, and shipping to Singapore can be slow and expensive. We wanted to create an online pet store that is based in Singapore so that our customers can benefit from fast shipping times and cheap prices. Our Singapore pet store has a huge range of pet food, accessories, and toys for all kinds of pet. We are confident that any pet owner will find what they need on our website.”



About OnlinePetStore.com.sg

OnlinePetStore.com.sg is a new online pet store that has just launched in Singapore. It serves customers in Singapore and overseas with a huge amount of different pet food and pet supplies.



For more information please visit http://www.OnlinePetStore.com.sg