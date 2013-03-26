OnLocationVacations.com Releases NYC Field Guide to Celebrity Sighting

Evergreen Park, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- With over half a million viewers a month flocking to their website, OnLocationVacations.com has become a global haven for fans longing to see their favorite celebrities in person. With New York City’s celebrity population steadily growing, the website’s Editor has released a compelling new travel guide for those looking to take their own chunk out of the Big Apple.



‘OLV's Field Guide to Celebrity Sighting: New York City’ is the perfect travel companion for anyone looking to set their sights on the entertainment world’s biggest stars.



Synopsis:



Have you ever wondered how the paparazzi always seem to find celebrities in New York City? Now, with the help of 'OLV’s Field Guide to Celebrity Sighting', you’ll be able to find them, too!



OnLocationVacations.com’s first Field Guide is the perfect companion to the website, providing not only details about where to see celebs, but also practical information about what to do when you arrive so you’ll get the most out of your NYC celebrity sighting experience. It even includes “Difficulty Levels”, “Quick Tips”, and a Glossary of the terms you’ll need to be "in the know."



'OLV’s Field Guide' is a must read for anyone who wants to know how to see stars at talk shows, charity events, film festivals, movie premieres, TV sets, and more.



Whether you are a native New Yorker or a first time visitor, if you want to meet a celebrity, be a celebrity, find fun activities in NYC, or just want the inside scoop - this guide is for you!



As the author explains, her book is something of a Bible for those looking to get starstruck.



“OLV’s Field Guide provides all of the information needed to see celebs at NYC Talk Shows, Celebrity Events, Film Festivals, Movie Premieres, Movie Sets, on Broadway, and in their own neighborhoods,” says Christine Bord, who has amassed an impressive 35 thousands Twitter followers.



She continues, “This book is for anyone who wants to meet a celebrity, is looking for fun, free activities in NYC, or wants the inside scoop about where celebs work, play, and live in the Big Apple.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



”The author's breezy style of writing makes this book a joy to read. She definitely knows her craft and this book is highly recommended for those that want to spot their favorite celebrity out in the wild. A must have for the adventurous type!” says J.P. Wing, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Newgirl, was equally as impressed. She said, “Thanks to the author for writing this comprehensive guide to all things celebrity! I have actually tried several of the author’s tips in the past and they have worked! She does know the real deal on where to find celebs in NYC.”



‘OLV's Field Guide to Celebrity Sighting: New York City’, is available now: http://www.onlocationvacations.com/2013/01/29/get-olvs-field-guide-to-celebrity-sighting-nyc-on-itunes-amazon-and-barnes-noble/



Official OLV website: http://www.onlocationvacations.com./



Twitter: https://twitter.com/olv



About Christine Bord

Christine Bord is the creator and editor of OnLocationVacations.com, the leading fan-sourced website for information about where celebrities are hanging out, working, and attending events. Christine is also a contributing editor at Conde Nast’s Jaunted.com where she covers celeb travel, movie set travel, and other topics related to pop culture.