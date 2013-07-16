Only a Few Days Remain for Free Fiction Short Story on Kindle Reader

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Scott and Jet are as different as night and day. Scott lives in a very affluent area with two parents and attends a private, prestigious school. Jet lives with her alcoholic mother and roams the streets most days and nights.



By chance, the two cross at the local coffee shop as Scott waits to catch a bus home. Jet convinces him to miss the buss and join him for an evening. The night ends in tragedy.



Robert Fowler, author of Swallows and Ice Cream, back in the young adult fiction realm with another sure to be a hit work called Last Bus Home. Much like his previous work, Last Bus Home is currently free on Amazon.com, but only for a short time.



“We started this on the 13th and will end it on the 17th,” said Fowler, “we are wanting as many people as possible who wish to download and read this new edition of fiction short stories.”



Fowler’s previous free release on Amazon.com was met with incredible critical praise and interest from readers young and old alike. This new piece is sure to be as interesting and intriguing as the first.



“There is some language some may find offensive. It is relative to the storyline, but it may offend some,” said Fowler.



With only a few days remaining, there is still time to get a copy of the e-book for free. After the 17th, there will be a charge for the book.



“What do you have to lose? Who can best a free book,” asked Fowler.



Fowler has a YouTube video available to watch as a book trailer. Visit the site http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heyts7yZTkk to watch.



The book is currently available for download at: http://authorrobertfowler.com/free-kindle-book. The free period will close on the 17th, so visit now to get a free copy.



Additional information about the author is available on his website: http://authorrobertfowler.com.



