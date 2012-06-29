Only Ministers from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Are Ordained Within the Christian Faith - Consider This for Your Christian Wedding by a Universal Life Church Minister

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the ONLY Universal Life Church to offer real faith based ordination, therefore it is the only Universal Life Church with Ministers ordained within the Christian Doctrine that can officiate weddings. Wedding vows are extremely important, marriage is a sacrament, a gift from God. Other Universal Life Churches DO NOT ordain within the Christian Doctrine, they do not even offer faith based ordination.



Other Universal Life Churches ordain anyone, regardless of faith, even those who follow satan or atheists. They've ordained dogs, cats and even goats. Clearly not all Universal Life Churches are alike. Christian Churches do not ordain followers of satan, or atheists, or pagans. Christian Churches such as the Universal Life Church World Headquarters have REAL faith based Ministers ordained within the Christian Doctrine.



Those looking to wed, surely you would rather put a smile on our Lord's Face and have your marriage blessed by our Lord through one of his Christian Churches.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com