Only vimana Uncovers Hidden Data Trends Overall Equipment Effectiveness Solutions Do Not

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) with System Insights shared how vimana has a powerful data mining engine on the backend and can find hidden trends in the data. The hidden trends in the data could include the actual part handling time, the actual cycle times to make a part, the variation in the overrides during producing, differences between planned and actual process parameters, and using historical data from the machine tools.



Dr. Vijayaraghavan added, “These capabilities can help manufacturers build more insight into the production process and make sustainable changes for the future. No OEE software product on the market today has these capabilities.”



With vimana, energy use is optimized and the environmental impact of operating machine tools is reduced. The vimana product goes beyond simple data aggregation, and helps manufacturers increase device utilization, reduce scrap rates, decrease unplanned downtimes, and improve profitability. By improving machine utilization and reducing energy consumption, vimana clients are saving between $30-100K per machine, per year.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

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William Sobel

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510-684-6400