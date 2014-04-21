OnMobile Analysis Mobile VAS Company and Solution Market Research Reports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "Mobile VAS Company and Solution Analysis: OnMobile" to its huge collection of research reports.



Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) applications are provided within telecommunications as a means of creating customer “stickiness” while adding top line revenue and improved margins. The mobile VAS marketplace is dynamic, driven by handset OEMs, network operators, content owners, and MVAS innovators such as OnMobile. Originally incubated by Infosys, the company offers a wide range of products and services, which are evaluated in this report. Already a market leader in India, the company is poised to gain market share in other areas.



Readers of this report will also be interested in: Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - Third Edition



Target Audience:



MVAS companies

Content providers

Mobile network operators

Mobile commerce companies

Mobile application developers

Wireless handset manufacturers

Network infrastructure providers



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Report Benefits:



Identify challenges and opportunities in the MVAS space

Understand high growth MVAS areas: Entertainment, Education, Health, Finance and ‘Infotainment’

Identify MVAS strategies such as collaborating with network operators on a risk and reward sharing model

Understand how the convergence of media, content, internet, enterprises and the mobile is shaping the MVAS space

Understand how MVAS providers can collaborate with other MVAS providers with complementary offerings and address larger markets



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