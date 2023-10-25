NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Onshore Wind Turbines Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Onshore Wind Turbines market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are General Electric (United States), Vestas (Denmark), Siemens Gamesa (Spain), Goldwind (China), Envision (China), MingYang (China), Windey (China), Nordex (Germany), Shanghai Electric (China), CSIC (China).



Onshore wind turbines are built on land to generate electricity. It is an important factor for the future energy infrastructure. Onshore wind is a proven and mature technology with an extensive global supply chain. Onshore wind market was driven by an acceleration in China as developers rushed to complete projects before subsidies expired. Largest operational onshore wind farms are located in China, India, and the United States.



On 19th October 2020, Goldwind has launched two new onshore wind turbines at an industry event in Beijing. New onshore models include GW171-3.85/4.0/ 4.5/5.0/5.3/5.6/6.0/6.25MW units and GW191-4.0/4.55/5.0/6.0/6.7MW machines. The new product wind-storage-integrated special turbine products and a new generation of energy storage systems.

On 5th April 2022, Vestas launched the V172-7.2 MW, expanding the advanced EnVentus platform and offering enhanced performance in low to medium wind conditions. The V172-7.2 MW delivers a 12 percent increase in annual energy production (AEP) compared to the V162-6.2 MW variant in low wind conditions. The new variant delivers flexible power ratings of 7.2 MW, 6.8 MW, and 6.5 MW and offers expanded site applicability for all conditions, with solutions for cold climates and an optional larger CoolerTop for hot climates.



Influencing Market Trend

- The Transition towards Renewable Energy

- Long-term Structural Support from Investments in the Power Sector

Market Drivers

- Increasing Value to Customers with Proven Performance, Reliability, Efficiency, and Availability

Opportunities:

- Rapidly Developing Technology behind Onshore Turbines

- Intensively Investing on R&D in Terms of Product Innovation

Challenges:

- Limitations for Installation due to their Sight and Noise Emission

- Extension of Tax Incentives



Analysis by Type (Centralized Wind Power, Distributed Wind Power), End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Others), Foundation (Spread Foundations, Piled Foundations), Power (2 GW - 1.5 GW, 1.5 GW â€" 3.5 GW, 3.5 GW <)



The regional analysis of Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



In July 2021, Senvion is acquired by Saudi firm Alfanar. The acquisition will help Alfanar to strengthen its competitive position in India to grow its multi-dimensional end-to-end competitive solutions in the field of renewable energy and grid transmission, along with powering Senvion India.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



