OnSite Digital Expands Their IT Support Team

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Technical problems can be baffling to the average user, and computer meltdowns often require a greater level of expertise than one can muster, especially when dealing with hardware issues. Taking a PC to a shop to have it analysed is inconvenient and often requires individuals to be without access to their computers for days on end. OnSite Digital does things differently. They send qualified experts out to the client’s location with a same day fix guarantee, and they have now expanded their IT Support team and their range of services to cope with their growing business.



This means that if individuals are having problems with their website programming, server hosting or any type of hardware or software issue they can call OnSite Digital to have an expert consultant come out to their location and help them solve the issue. These services are available at all levels, from individual entrepreneurs to multinational business solutions, they are able to fix internal server networks and offsite networking issues alike.



The expansion is part of a strategy to provide not only computer repairs in Adelaide but solutions for all things digital, and with the highest quality of service provision. The OnSite Digital strategy is to always offer direct one on one communication between dedicated experts who serve a client’s needs as they arise.



A spokesperson for OnSite Digital explained, “We have expanded our services to include website creation and maintenance and a number of other online related services because PCs themselves are increasingly becoming a portal to access online data and even software thanks to the emergence of cloud computing. In order to future proof our business, and become the name our clients can trust with all their computing matters, we have expanded our team and upskilled many of our existing members to deal with the most challenging aspects of networking, SEO and web development, enabling them to help users at any level unlock the means to achieve their online goals.”



About OnSite Digital

OnSite Digital provides everything from home user PC troubleshooting to enterprise level business networking assistance in and around Adelaide. The company has a highly trained team of friendly technicians that offer a same day service and a guaranteed fix. For more information please visit: http://www.onsitedigital.com.au/