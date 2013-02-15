Ontario Canada Speaker Awards Five Counties Children's Centre a Quest for Confidence

Peterborough, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- National Public Award Winner and local entertainer Jason Chessar of J’s Magic in Peterborough announced today that Five Counties Children’s Centre in Peterborough has been awarded a free presentation of his speaking presentation entitled “A Quest for Confidence: My Journey in Facing Fear”, a $1,495 value.



“Five Counties Children’s Centre is very pleased to have an opportunity to work with Jason Chessar,” states Diane Pick, CEO Five Counties Children’s Centre. “His message of facing our fears and personal challenges is one we’re excited to share with our staff, clients and donors. I’m sure it’s a message that will resonate with everyone who hears it and will touch them in their own personal way.”



Jason sponsored the contest for not-for-profit organizations in the City or County of Peterborough and is especially pleased to award his presentation to Five Counties Children’s Centre. “As someone who knows all too well the challenges of growing up with a disability, I am especially pleased to be offering my services to an organization dedicated to improving the lives of children living with various physical disabilities,” states Jason.



"A Quest for Confidence: My Journey in Facing Fear" is a personal story about Jason’s challenges learning to function and speak in public. Born with a hearing disability that required numerous surgeries to correct, Jason's youth was spent overcoming a hearing related speech impediment that left him both shy and uncomfortable in social situations.



In addition, Five Counties will receive an hour of Jason’s “Up Close and Personal Magic” … an intimate, interactive and entertaining form of magic designed to reinforce the uplifting message of the presentation. For more information visit http://www.questforconfidence.ca/index.php/peterborough-speaker-awards-five-counties-children-s-centre-a-quest-for-confidence



About A Quest for Confidence

(left) Lee Burry, KIN Canada National President; (right) Jason Chessar, National Speaking Champion 2011/12



Jason Chessar

705.742.9123

jason@jsmagic.ca

www.QuestForConfidence.ca