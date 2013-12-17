Ontario Playgrounds Launches New Website to Showcase Its Playground Equipment

Brantford, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- (Ontario Playgrounds) was founded in 1986 and has been manufacturing playgrounds for day cares for over 25 years. The company has certified playground inspectors on staff and offers playground inspections to provide a full range of services. Ontario Playgrounds sells, installs, services, repairs and provides consulting, surfacing and inspections for commercial, educational, government and institutional customers located through-out Ontario.



The company’s new website showcases the broad range of playground equipment that they offer including structures, energy burners, swings, natural wood items and spinners. Visitors to the website are able to view large pictures of the available models to see the high quality and level of detail of the items. There are web based forms available for people to contact the company concerning questions or to request quotes.



The new website is responsive and mobile ready making it convenient for visitors to view the playground equipment that is available and offered while on location. The website is fun, clean and easy to navigate making it quick for visitors to find equipment for their playgrounds and commercial needs. Highly visible and located in the websites main navigation are options for commercial, sports equipment, sun shade, surfacing and musical equipment. The secondary navigation items drop down and can be easily seen and selected to make navigating through the companies large offerings of playground equipment an enjoyable experience. The website was developed by Empellex which is a Toronto based tech firm that specializes in creative web design services.



Some of the most interesting items for playgrounds that are featured on the website are the company’s new natural playground items, their new line of Playcrete artificial grass and their line of active playground equipment. There is a web based form available on the website that allows visitors to request a free sample of their Playcrete artificial grass that is specially designed for playgrounds.



The new website for Ontario Playgrounds has new features, a fresh and fun design, quick and easy to use navigation and showcases their wide range of playground equipment and services. People are encouraged to visit the website to learn more about its products and services.



If you are tempted to learn about Ontario Playgrounds and the playground equipment and services the company offers visit http://ontarioplaygrounds.com.



About Ontario Playgrounds Inc.

Ontario Playgrounds Inc. (http://ontarioplaygrounds.com) is based in Brantford Ontario Canada and has been providing over 25 years of excellent service and products for commercial, educational, government and institutional customers located through-out Ontario. The company provides a broad range of playground equipment and services.



Website: http://ontarioplaygrounds.com



Contact

Ontario Playgrounds

1661 Colborne Street East

Brantford, Ontario, N3T 5L4

P: 1-800-411-6311

E: sales