Onur Marble & Granite Announces Benefits of Installing Granite Countertops Into New Kitchen

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- When individuals of Philadelphia are getting their kitchen remodeled, they turn to Onur Marble & Granite for expert advice on how to turn a dream of the perfect kitchen into a reality. One way to do this is by installing granite countertops. When it comes to granite countertops, Philadelphia residents will be provided beautiful and affordable kitchen granite countertops from Onur Marble & Granite. Granite countertops offer many benefits that will make coming home and visiting the kitchen more enjoyable than ever.



One of the advantages of having granite kitchen countertops installed is that they are durable and are scratch-resistant. When it’s time to begin preparing dinner, it is nice to have a scratch-resistant countertop because cutting food may come into play. Nothing is worse than accidently cutting the countertop, when trying to slice an onion. With the scratch-resistant capability, homeowners can worry less about scratching the countertop with a cooking utensil and spend more time worrying about what to make for dinner. Even if a major scratch or crack occurs, granite can be easily repaired or replaced.



Another advantage is that granite comes in many patterns and colors. Onur Marble & Granite offers a wide variety of patterns and colors that will match perfectly with granite counters in Philadelphia area homes. Because granite comes in so many patterns and colors, homeowners will be able to select their idea of the perfect color to match the scheme of their entire kitchen area. If the walls and ceiling are white, they may want to choose dark granite.



Onur Marble & Granite offers customers the opportunity to choose granite and other kitchen materials that will make their kitchen the centerpiece of the home. When a granite countertop pattern is selected, Onur Marble & Granite will install it for customers as well. The company has provided installation services to many areas of Pennsylvania including Philadelphia, West Chester, Bucks County and many more.



About Onur Marble & Granite

Timeless, beautiful, and classic are just some of the words customers use to describe the craftsmanship of Onur Marble & Granite. Nestled just a few miles from the heart of Pennsylvania, the company’s humble beginnings started in Fairless Hills Pennsylvania. Springing to life in 2006 by the founders Ibrahim Memis and Sukru Ersoy, success of Onur Marble and Granite can be attributed to hard work, dedication, and a strive for customer satisfaction. This drive for success continued into 2011 with the opening of the company's second location in West Chester Pennsylvania and it continues into today. Onur Marble and Granite is the one stop shop for all kitchen and bathroom renovations products.



For more information, please visit http://onurmarblegranite.com/.