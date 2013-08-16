Onur Marble & Granite Announces Customer Assistance with Kitchen Cabinet Remodeling in Bucks County

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Onur Marble & Granite is pleased to announce that they now offer customer assistance with kitchen cabinet remodeling in Bucks County. In 2006, Onur Marble & Granite began as a small company that specialized in fabricating and installing granite and marble countertops. As word spread about the company’s craft and professionalism, more customers began to contact them. Soon after, Onur Marble & Granite evolved to helping people design completely new kitchen renovations. From marble countertops to granite counters, the business flourished. Now, customers turn to Onur Marble & Granite for custom designed cabinets, floor tiles, vanities, sinks and much more. Customers can complete an entire renovation project using the materials and designs provided by Onur Marble & Granite.



With every kitchen remodeling project, customers will be met with a high sense of professionalism and top-notch customer service. All work done with Onur Marble & Granite is done in-house, without the use of sub-contractors. Without having a middle-man, customers can be reassured that all work is being taken care of by the professional team at Onur Marble & Granite. When sub-contractors are left out of the equation, the quality of the product goes up, along with the customer service. This is one of the main reasons why customers choose Onur Marble & Granite when they act on their kitchen remodeling project ideas.



Onur Marble & Granite also offers granite counters in Philadelphia, West Chester, and Fairless Hills, PA. As one of the most important materials to consider when remodeling a kitchen, it is vital to choose the right countertops. By visiting Onur Marble & Granite, customers will find a huge selection of granite and marble slabs to be used for the new countertops. Customers can visit the Fairless Hills or West Chester, PA warehouse locations today to find the right material for their kitchen countertop.



About Onur Marble & Granite

Timeless, beautiful, and classic are just some of the words customers use to describe the craftsmanship of Onur Marble & Granite. Nestled just a few miles from the heart of Pennsylvania, the company’s humble beginnings started in Fairless Hills Pennsylvania. Springing to life in 2006 by the founders Ibrahim Memis and Sukru Ersoy, success of Onur Marble and Granite can be attributed to hard work, dedication, and a strive for customer satisfaction. This drive for success continued into 2011 with the opening of the company's second location in West Chester Pennsylvania and it continues into today. Onur Marble and Granite is the one stop shop for all kitchen and bathroom renovations products.



For more information, please visit http://onurmarblegranite.com/.