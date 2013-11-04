Onur Marble & Granite Announces Granite Counter Top Installation in Philadelphia This November

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Onur Marble & Granite is pleased to announce granite counter top installation in Philadelphia this November. Many homeowners will be finishing off home restoration projects they have been holding off, making sure they get everything completed before the winter arrives. When it comes to fabrication and installation of granite countertops in Philadelphia, Onur Marble & Granite looks forward to helping homeowners complete the home restoration project they have been dreaming of.



Customers always get what they need for their home restoration project because Onur Marble & Granite offers a wide variety of countertops, kitchen cabinets, floor tile, bathroom vanities and much more. Whether the kitchen needs an upgrade, or the bathroom needs to be completely redone, Onur Marble & Granite will assist customers by offering their advice, designing models of what the restoration will look like and installing essential parts of the home restoration project. Onur Marble & Granite does not use subcontractors. They take pride in beginning and finishing the project themselves, offering a personal touch to each customer they assist. The seasoned professionals who work for the company are dedicated to keeping Onur Marble & Granite as one of the top installers of granite counter top of Philadelphia.



Customers wishing to speak to a seasoned professional will be pleased to know that there are no appointments necessary. If there are any questions, customers can feel free to visit the Fairless Hills, PA or West Chester, PA showrooms. Each showroom will have company representatives assist customers with their questions or concerns and help them pick out the best possible materials for the home restoration project they wish to finish.



About Onur Marble & Granite

Timeless, beautiful, and classic are just some of the words customers use to describe the craftsmanship of Onur Marble & Granite. Nestled just a few miles from the heart of Pennsylvania, the company’s humble beginnings started in Fairless Hills Pennsylvania. Springing to life in 2006 by the founders Ibrahim Memis and Sukru Ersoy, success of Onur Marble and Granite can be attributed to hard work, dedication, and a strive for customer satisfaction. This drive for success continued into 2011 with the opening of the company's second location in West Chester Pennsylvania and it continues into today. Onur Marble and Granite is the one stop shop for all kitchen and bathroom renovations products.



For more information, please visit http://onurmarblegranite.com/.