Onur Marble & Granite Announces Latest Kitchen Remodeling Trends in Philadelphia for 2013

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Providing professional services for kitchen remodeling in Philadelphia, Bucks County, and surrounding areas, Onur Marble & Granite is pleased to announce the latest kitchen remodeling trends for 2013. By staying ahead of the newest trends in the industry, Onur Marble & Granite is able to inform their clients on what kitchen designs will be in this year, so they won’t be stuck with a design from the past. This is part of the company’s innovative services that have kept them at the top of the kitchen remodeling industry for so many years.



One of the many new beautiful styles that will be trending this year is banquet style seating. Ideal for any kitchen, banquet style seating will boost the kitchen seating area without adding clutter or being disruptive to the flow of the kitchen. Those who would like to add an element of unique, yet functional style to a kitchen design can contact Onur Marble & Granite to inquire about how to remodel their kitchen to incorporate banquet style seating. As a professional service for kitchen remodeling in Bucks County, Onur Marble & Granite will incorporate this style into any kitchen design.



Dark accents, with mixed cabinetry, will be another popular style this upcoming year. The color theme of hues of chocolate and espresso on kitchen cabinetry can be incorporated into both contemporary and traditional style kitchens. A kitchen will be given a new sense of space depth, warmth, and approachability, all just by adding dark accents. People interested in incorporating the latest trends into their kitchen design can contact Onur Marble & Granite today. The company works with their clients to come up with the best possible kitchen design that will keep their kitchen looking stylish for years to come.



Timeless, beautiful, and classic are just some of the words customers use to describe the craftsmanship of Onur Marble & Granite. Nestled just a few miles from the heart of Pennsylvania, the company’s humble beginnings started in Fairless Hills Pennsylvania. Springing to life in 2006 by the founders Ibrahim Memis and Sukru Ersoy, success of Onur Marble and Granite can be attributed to hard work, dedication, and a strive for customer satisfaction. This drive for success continued into 2011 with the opening of the company's second location in West Chester Pennsylvania and it continues into today. Onur Marble and Granite is the one stop shop for all kitchen and bathroom renovations products.



