Onur Marble & Granite Now Offering a One Stop Shop for All Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling Needs

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Onur Marble & Granite is now offering a one stop shop for all kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs. Timeless. Beautiful. Classic. These are but a few words that come to mind when people think of Onur Marble & Granite. Nestled a few miles from the heart of Pennsylvania, Onur Marble & Granite 's humble beginnings started in Fairless Hills Pennsylvania. Springing to life in 2006 by the founders Ibrahim Memis and Sukru Ersoy, success of Onur Marble & Granite can be attributed to hard work, dedication, and a strive for customer satisfaction. This drive for success continued into 2011 with the opening of the company's second location in West Chester Pennsylvania and it continues into today. Onur Marble & Granite has become the supplier of granite and marble counters in West Chester and Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.



Starting out specializing in the manufacture and installation of natural stone countertops, the evolution of the services provided by Onur Marble & Granite quickly grew. Now they offer the sale and design of tile backsplash and floors, as well as the design and installation of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry; in essence, Onur Marble & Granite evolved to become the one stop shop for kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs. Today Onur Marble & Granite provides a selection of over a hundred different colors in granite, marble, and engineered stone slabs; a variety of ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, and glass backsplash and floor tiles; and an assortment of Décora, Diamond, Diamond Vibe, and Aristokraft cabinetry.



Not only does Onur Marble & Granite provide the materials needed for a timeless and beautiful kitchen and bathroom renovation, but they also stated to provide the labor involved in creating a professional renovation from start to finish. Employing seasoned workers professionally trained in: the manufacture of granite, marble and engineered stone countertops and vanity tops; removal and installation of countertops; removal and installation of floor and backsplash tile; and the removal and installation of cabinets.



Onur Marble & Granite attributes much of its success and growth over the years to its dedication to customer satisfaction. The company's experienced sales associates take time in guiding customers in choosing every material in their renovation; from choosing the cabinet with the perfect style and color, to matching a backsplash tile to beautiful granite countertops, Onur Marble & Granite associates are there to assist each customer from the start to the completion of every renovation.



Whether a person is in the market to completely renovate a kitchen or bathroom from top to bottom, or he or she is looking to update a home with the timeless beauty of natural countertops, Onur Marble & Granite is the one stop shop for all kitchen and bathroom renovations.



For more information, stop by one of the newly remodeled showrooms. No appointments necessary. Call (215) 949-2525 or (610) 719-8000 to have every question or concern answered. Also visit onurmarblegranite.com for more information.