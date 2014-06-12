Onwards and Upwards at Derby Financial Planning Business

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Professional Financial Centre, an Independent Financial Advice (IFA) firm, based in Derby have significantly developed their team in recent months with three new recruits, two promotions and ambitious plans for the future.



Susannah Gray is the most recent new face, and will be responsible for developing the breadth of service that is provided to clients, particularly those with very complex financial affairs including those holding a range of investments and needing advice about tax planning. Susie has a Law Degree, as well as more than a decade of experience and she will be working with professional firms throughout Derbyshire to develop understanding of the Professional Financial Centre and what sets it apart from the crowd. “The quality of advice and ethical approach with clients at Professional Financial Centre really stands out for me and I am excited to be joining the firm”, said Susie.



Robert Brighton joined the firm in January and is responsible for the smooth provision of technical research and administration to the firm’s team of financial planning advisers. Robert has a degree in Accounting, a Diploma in Financial Planning and comes with over 20 years’ financial planning and investment experience.



Andrew Moat joined the firm in October last year and has brought a wealth of investment knowledge from his previous stockbroking background. Andrew also has a degree in Accounting and a Diploma in Financial Planning.



Since joining the firm, Laura Johnson has made real improvements in the administrative processes and has been focussed on delivering the best possible experiences to clients. This has been recognised in her recent promotion to Administration Manager for the firm.



Daniel Smith also celebrated passing the Discretionary Fund Management examinations followed by a promotion in November which moved him from a research and client review role to a full advisory role. “When I meet with clients now, after listening to their concerns, I am able to explain how our financial advice process can help them, which I really enjoy.”



Managing Director, Richard Shanks, said “I really believe that great people are the backbone of any business and I am thrilled with how our team has developed over the past few months. It means that we are in great shape to grow the business even further.”



About Professional Financial Centre

Professional Financial Centre provides professional financial planning advice to their clients, who usually have more than £250,000 of investments and expect a top quality service. They are unique in being the only Independent Financial Advisers in Derbyshire to be included on the SIFA professional directory of IFAs, which is endorsed by the Law Society.



More information is available through their website at www.pfceastmidlands.co.uk/



For further information please contact:

Rebecca Aldridge at Think Smarter Consulting Limited.

E-mail: Rebecca.Aldridge@Think-Smarter.net

Phone: 07787 556237