Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONXX) Investor Alert: Investigation Following Takeover Proposal

On Jun. 30, 2013, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONXX) confirmed that it has received and rejected an unsolicited proposal from Amgen Inc. to acquire all of Onyx Pharmaceuticals’ outstanding shares and share equivalents for $120 per share in cash, subject to due diligence and other conditions.



Given that NASDAQ:ONXX shares jumped after the announcement in the open market to $131.97 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Onyx Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



