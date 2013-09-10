Oogave Offers All Organic and Caffeine-Free Drinks, a Healthier Alternative to Those with Diabetes

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Diabetes is one of the most common health problems being faced by the young and old across the globe. It is a condition where the insulin level of the body goes down since the body is not able to produce it adequately. Gradually, body becomes insulin resistant or stops reacting favorably to insulin. Increased hunger, thirst, weight loss, blurred vision, tiredness, urge to urinate more often, etc. are some of the symptoms of diabetes. If detected timely or at an early stage, diabetes can be prevented from developing into serious complications.



The symptoms and signs of type 1 diabetes are fast and noticeable. The chances of type 1 diabetes are more if the family has diabetic patients. As far as type 2 diabetesis concerned, it develops more slowly and may take months or years to show the symptoms.



Each form of diabetes means that one has to be careful with the intake of dietary carbohydrate and regular diabetes checkups. If one has been diagnosed with diabetes, one has to be really careful about blood glucose level in the body. There are various dietary plans recommended by the health experts those are followed by diabetes patients. Nowadays keeping in mind the need of diabetes patients, lots of products have been introduced including sugar and sweetener- free drinks those can be enjoyed without worrying about the rise in blood glucose level in the body.



These healthy sweeteners are made of Stevia, Agave or Maple all natural plants or herbs those have other medicinal value attached to them. Diabetes patients can enjoy the drinks without a fear however; one has to be careful and avoid genetically modified products and chemicals and chose the best natural product in offering. These natural drinks such as organic soda pop involve low risk for diabetic patients without a compromise on taste and hence, have gained huge popularity.



About Oogave.com

Oogave is a revolutionary brand that manufactures organic health drinks mainly sodas. Started as a small venture to offer quality organic drinks to the customers today, the Oogave products are available in natural grocery stores and restaurants supporting organic products all across 50 states. With their constant research and up gradation of their products, the brand has created a niche for itself in its arena.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact at:

City: Denver

State: CO

Country: USA

Contact Name: GANNON MERRELL

Contact Email: FULCRUM@OOGAVE.COM

Complete Address: 4420 GLENCOE ST. DENVER, CO

Zip Code: 80216

Contact Phone: 877.664.2833

Website: http://www.oogave.com/