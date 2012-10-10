'Oola Is Your Secret Weapon to Balance Life This Holiday Season' Say Authors

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Following huge hype and glowing endorsements from names including Mark Victor Hansen and a foreword by NFL’s Kurt Warner, November 15th marks the ground-breaking launch of a new book that could make the upcoming Holiday season, 2013 and the rest of readers’ lives an awesome and content experience.



‘Oola: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World’, is set to change the course of life forever for all who read it. Introducing readers to the Oola concept and helping them achieve their own OolaLife, authors Dave Braun and Troy Amdahl are living proof that their concept is both unique and compelling.



“Essentially, Oola is a state of awesomeness where life is balanced, growing and everything is going according to plan,” says Braun, who uses the book to document how he lost his Oola and the techniques he is deploying to get it back.



He continues, “Everything is split into life’s seven key areas – Fitness, Finance, Family, Field, Faith, Friends and Fun.”



Braun’s Co-Author, Troy Amdahl, is globally regarded as the OolaGuru. He believes that anyone can both achieve and reap the rewards of the OolaLife.



“Everyone is worthy of it and anyone can achieve it. Our book shares the true stories of our paths to Oola. It also outlines the seven roadblocks that can stand in your way, provides seven accelerators to speed up the road to Oola and concludes with a three-step blueprint to the ultimate OolaLife,” he adds.



Providing more than the typical self-help book, Oola reads more like a collection of highly inspirational anecdotes and sincere stories that also contain enriching and meaningful messages.



“With the upcoming Holiday season guaranteed to induce stress, worry and fluster into even the calmest of souls, Oola will provide the balance and perspective to get through it with ease. Not to mention, your new OolaLife will stretch into 2013 and for the rest of your life,” Amdahl explains.



Due for release on November 15th, ‘Oola: Finding Balance in an Unbalanced World’ makes the perfect gift for both the run-up to December 25th and for a loved one on the big day itself.



For more information, please visit” http://www.OolaBook.com or Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/OolaLife



About the Authors:



DAVE BRAUN (@OolaSeeker)



He had Oola, he lost Oola, and now he is getting his Oola back in the 7 key areas of life (fitness, finance, family, field, faith, friends, and fun). Learn from his mistakes, share in his wins, and follow him on his comeback.



TROY AMDAHL (@OolaGuru)



Guru of all things Oola. Street Cred: OolaFitness: Ironman; OolaFinance: Debt free by age 40; OolaFamily: Married 20+ years, 4 beautiful kids; OolaField: Retired at 42; OolaFaith: Not yet the man he wants to be, but grateful he is not the man he used to be; OolaFriends: Let's just say he is networked; OolaFun: Travel is his passion. 53 countries and counting.