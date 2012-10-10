Oola New Book Offers Opportunity to Find Life's State of Awesomeness

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Dave Braun and Troy Amdahl will admit that the word ‘Oola’ is something of a new addition to life’s great dictionary. However, its four simple letters contain the power to help anyone achieve what life often lacks – balance, growth and a healthy dose of awesomeness.



Thanks to a new book, ‘Oola: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World’, anyone has an opportunity to gain a strong understanding of what the word means, while working towards leading their own OolaLife.



“Oola is that perfect state of awesomeness. It’s when you are in the zone. Your life is balanced and growing in the seven key areas of life. These are Fitness, Financial, Family, Field, Faith, Friends and Fun,” says Braun – who uses the book to share his experiences of losing his own Oola and how he is diligently working to get it back.



Continuing, “These areas each deserve balance and growth. Therefore, we use the book to truly define Oola and to share the stories of our own personal paths towards both achieving and enjoying an OolaLife.”



Braun’s co-author, Troy Amdahl, is committed to maintaining his own OolaLife as the widely-regarded ‘OolaGuru’.



“By opening up and sharing our true stories, knowledge and experiences, we hope to inspire readers to pursue a life that is balanced and growing. Anyone can get there and the feeling is truly mind-blowing. It’s like finding $20 in the couch or getting a Christmas bonus in July!” he adds.



Even in its pre-launch phase the book is making waves around the world. So much so that former NFL giant Kurt Warner jumped at an opportunity to write the foreword, while ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ Co-Author’ Mark Victor Hansen offered his full and unreserved endorsement.



“We’ve had Olympians, best-selling authors, dominant industry leaders and public figures approach us to provide their full endorsement. It appears that the OolaLife is proving attractive even to those who are already at the top of their game,” Amdahl concludes.



Due for release on November 15th, ‘Oola: Finding Balance in an Unbalanced World’ is set to provide balance for the upcoming Holiday season, 2013 and for decades to come.



For more information, please visit” http://www.OolaBook.com or Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/OolaLife



About the Authors

DAVE BRAUN (@OolaSeeker)



He had Oola, he lost Oola, and now he is getting his Oola back in the 7 key areas of life (fitness, finance, family, field, faith, friends, and fun). Learn from his mistakes, share in his wins, and follow him on his comeback.



TROY AMDAHL (@OolaGuru)



Guru of all things Oola. Street Cred: OolaFitness: Ironman; OolaFinance: Debt free by age 40; OolaFamily: Married 20+ years, 4 beautiful kids; OolaField: Retired at 42; OolaFaith: Not yet the man he wants to be, but grateful he is not the man he used to be; OolaFriends: Let's just say he is networked; OolaFun: Travel is his passion. 53 countries and counting.