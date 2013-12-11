OopsyTube Mobile App - the Soon to Release Entertainment, Video Sharing and Social Networking Service

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- There are quite a few video sharing websites and applications which are popular for their entertainment quotient among the people. However, the only software which enables users to share and gain access to funny/entertaining videos only is the soon to be launched OopsyTube Mobile App.



This new application is sure to bring a lot of mirth and invite many chuckles, giggles and smiles as it lets users upload and share humorous videos only. Not only can users record, share and view the comedy videos, they can also follow other users, like the videos and comment on them as well. Thus it is not only a great platform for video sharing and relieving stress, but also for social networking and making new connections.



All set to launch on December 20 this year, the OopsyTube app can be used effectively by individuals who have a flair for comedy to market, advertise or promote themselves in a funny way. Once it launches, Android smartphone and iPhone users can download it for free from the Android marketplace and iTunes Store, respectively. This free entertainment video sharing and social networking service has solely been created with the goal of infusing humor and joy in users’ lives, a much needed factor in the depressing and stressful times of today.



The funny video clippings that people record can be made even funnier as this software lets users change the color and style of the videos, add emoticons and even doodle or write on the videos. The OopsyTube app requires iOS 6.0 or higher to operate smoothly. It has been optimized for iPhone 5 and is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.



Alan Magliocca as the owner and creator of the OopsyTube app states, “Laughing and feeling light is a much needed thing in today’s fast paced, hectic and stressful world. To de-stress during office breaks or any other time, OopsyTube is the best option. It is there at your service and entertains you at no cost whatsoever!”



Media Contact:

Name: Edge Marketing Solutions, LLC

Website: https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/oopsytube/id734258035?mt=8