Open Aire Affairs Announces New Outdoor Event Locations in Pennsylvania

Open Aire Affairs, a unique locations provider for special events of any kind, has just announced that they are now offering new outdoor event locations in Pennsylvania particularly in the Philadelphia area. Established to help aid brides and grooms, event planners, caterers, or any other individual to plan a special party or event, Open Aire Affairs has a venue for everybody!



One of their newest venue additions, the Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, is an appealing and historic mansion that has a sprawling six and half acre landscape. If the bride and groom are from Philadelphia and they are seeking one of the most unique wedding locations Philadelphia has to offer, then they are in luck as this gorgeous venue is just minutes away from Center City Philadelphia—right off of Kelly Drive! The Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse is a breathtaking three story mansion that is surrounded by terraces and porches that overlook the property itself, as well as Fairmount Park! With stylish dual staircases, large windows, and charming woodwork, this location is ideal for any cocktail hour, party, wedding reception, or any kind of special event!



While most of the Open Aire Affairs locations utilize amazing tented structures, not all of their wedding reception venues in Philadelphia and other locations they provide are outdoors. Cloister Inn and The Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse locations have beautiful structures to hold an event, but if the guest list grows in size beyond the capacity for these buildings, tents may be utilized outside any of the venues!



To hear more about The Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, or any of their other outdoor venues visit them on the web at http://www.openaireaffairs.com or give them a call at 267-536-5061