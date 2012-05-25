Open Aire Affairs Announces New Wedding Venues

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Weddings are a memorable occasion, and every bride and groom wants the event to be special. If the wedding is taking place in the summer, then the wedding venue for the reception could be outdoors. Open Aire Affairs allows a person to create an event that mirrors a couples own unique personality. Don’t just plan an event, create an experience with Open Aire Affairs who are reliable providers of Wedding Rentals in Philadelphia and offer the best possible venues for Wedding Locations.



If one is trying to plan a wedding at unique venues in Delaware and Bucks County area then they must consider hiring Open Aire Affairs, it’s the premier source of events for all Unique Locations in the Delaware Valley area and it help bride and grooms, event planners, caterers, and any individual plan an event.



Open Aire Affairs is a unique event location provider for an outdoor wedding venue. For Outdoor Weddings In Philadelphia a person could inqiure about a park, golf course, meadows, or a garden. For an outdoor wedding venue in Delaware, they would need to get in touch with Open Aire Affairs. This saves the bride and groom from the hassle of arranging a marquee, chairs, tables, etc. Making these arrangements can be quite time consuming and getting everything together can be nerve racking for the organisers especially, if the wedding ceremony and the reception are to be held outdoors.



If the couple wants an open space with lots of flowers and birds chirping in the background then a garden wedding will be fabulous. They can prepare their very own backyard by landscaping the area a few months beforehand. Tents can be installed temporarily to provide shade for their guests during the ceremony and even for the reception. A garden wedding can be a smart decision financially since no one will have to spend money on flower decorations. With balloons and flowers it will make the venue more festive. As a favor for their guests, they can give away pots planted with their favorite flowers.



About Open Aire Affairs

Open Aire Affairs always has a list of recommended professionals to be of assistence if the person wishes, but they are not restricted. Let their staff of event professionals help create something truly unique and memorable. Today’s event planners are more creative, wanting a venue that is truly unique. They take that one step further by offering vendor free locations. Open Aire Affairs allows them to create an event that mirrors their own unique personality.