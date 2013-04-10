Open Aire Affairs Announces Open House at Pearl S. Buck Estate Location

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Looking for the memorable wedding location in Bucks County, PA? As a trusted source for all wedding needs as far as planning and venues, Open Aire Affairs is there to help, which is why they are excited to announce their next open house on Saturday, April 20th at the Pearl S. Buck Estate. For those who are not familiar with the history this estate has to offer, it is 60 acres on Green Hills Farm where the Nobel-Prize Winning American author lived for 40 years of her life. Dating back to 1825, this wedding location is perfect for anyone and especially Bucks County locals who are looking to have a piece of history included in their big day.



From 12:00pm to 2:00pm the Pearl S. Buck Estate will have their free open house so couples, close friends, and family who are helping plan the wedding can take in the beautiful rolling hills and exquisite coursed fieldstone structures and blooming gardens. This wedding location has so much to offer for those looking for some American history dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War. There are numerous options that can be selected from as far as where the cocktail hour, ceremony, and reception will occur. Many bridal parties have begun their event on the flagstone terrace allowing guests to take in the beautiful surrounding scenery.



Although the basic packages include various amenities, there is also the option to upgrade one’s wedding to a clear top tent, intricate lighting, and much more. With numerous catering options to choose from, one will be able to use whomever they please. They also provide florists and photographers for the couple’s big day as well, making it a one-stop shop when it comes to planning a wedding. The professionals at Open Aire Affairs don’t want the soon to be newlywed couple to have their sense of style squashed, they are open to any décor and style throughout the ceremony. Be sure to RSVP today with the number of guests that will be attending the open house on April 20th.



About Open Aire Affairs

Along with trusted planning and venue services, Open Aire Affairs has more than fifteen sizes and types of tables, hundreds of colors and designs of fabrics, along with utensils and tableware that come in a number of designs. If a client needs any special items for their event, Open Aire Affairs can provide it.



To hear more about the company, please visit http://www.openaireaffairs.com.