Open Aire Affairs Announces Open House for Ash Mill Farm Bed & Breakfast

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Open Aire Affairs, offering the most beautiful wedding venues in Philadelphia and wedding venues in Montgomery County, is pleased to announce an Open House on Thursday, September 12, 2013 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at their Ash Mill Farm Bed & Breakfast location.



Ash Mill provides guests with the perfect combination of rustic and chic. This location is perfect for casual weddings, family reunions, corporate outings, or any other casual event that would benefit from the beautiful, well kept grounds at Ash Mill. Ash Mill is situated on 10 acres, just outside the town of New Hope, in the beautiful and historic Bucks County, PA. This location provides the perfect getaway for guests. This working sheep farm provides rolling hills and meadows, but is still a short drive to downtown New Hope. New Hope is filled with amazing restaurants, cafes, bars, art galleries, and unique one-of-a-kind boutiques. People travel far and wide to visit this quaint little town that is famous for its artists and art galleries.



Choosing Ash Mill as the location for the next special event allows guests to enjoy both the benefits of a farm and a small town. If guests are traveling in for a wedding, there are many convenient locations for them to stay for a few days. This allows them to make a vacation out of their time in Bucks County, PA. Ash Mill’s Grand Manor is a bed and breakfast that features five rooms in the manor. It also offers two separate guests cottages that are available upon request.



Choosing the Ash Mill Farm Bed & Breakfast for the next special event will give the event charm and character that can not be achieved at any other location. The rustic feel of the buildings coupled with the chic and elegant décor, make for a truly beautiful one-of-a-kind location. To hear more please get in touch with Open Aire Affairs today.



About Open Aire Affairs

Along with reliable planning and venue services, Open Aire Affairs also boasts a vast inventory. They have more than 15 sizes and types of tables, hundreds of colors and designs of fabrics along with utensils and tableware that come in a variety of designs. In all, if a client needs anything for an event, Open Aire Affairs has it.



To hear more please visit http://www.openaireaffairs.com.