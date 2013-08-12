Open Aire Affairs Announces Open House on August 25, 2013

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Open Aire Affairs, known for their outdoor wedding venues in Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce they are offering an open house on Sunday, August 25, 2013. The open house will take place at 12:30pm at Lambertville House Hotel on Bridge Street in Lambertville, NJ.



The open house will feature tasting from Sand Castle Winery and Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods & Catering. It will also feature an exclusive bridal tour from Open Aire Affairs, Lambertville House Hotel, and Allure West. Allure West is a photographer specializing in wedding and event photography. This is the perfect opportunity to see a sample of everything Open Aire Affair has to offer. The event tent will be set up for a reception at the Sand Castle Winery so guests can see first hand the beautiful setting that Sand Castle Winery has to offer. When it comes to their wedding sites near Philadelphia, Open Aire Affairs offers venues in Bucks County, PA, Philadelphia, and surrounding areas.



Once one of the beautiful venues has been selected, Open Aire Affairs offers a list of recommended vendors. They also offer a large selection of tables, chairs, fabrics, colors, tableware, and utensils. They also offer a variety of dance floors and just about anything else the couple needs for the special day. Open Aire Affairs helps take the guesswork out of planning a wedding and offers couples everything they need for the wedding from the very beginning to the very end.



Open Aire Affairs not only specializes in weddings, but they also offer services for special events such as Mitzvahs, graduations, showers, family reunions, birthdays, and corporate events. Whatever the occasion, let Open Aire Affairs assist in finding the perfect venue that suits the needs of the host and guests. For more information regarding the Bridal Open House, please visit their website today.



About Open Aire Affairs

Along with reliable planning and venue services, Open Aire Affairs also boasts a vast inventory. They have more than 15 sizes and types of tables, hundreds of colors and designs of fabrics along with utensils and tableware that come in a variety of designs. In all, if a client needs anything for an event, Open Aire Affairs has it.



To hear more please visit http://www.openaireaffairs.com.