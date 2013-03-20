Open Aire Affairs Announces Their Open House at the Sand Castle Winery

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- When it comes to choosing a venue for the wedding, it is a big decision that will be remembered for the remainder of the couple’s life together. Open Aire Affairs wedding planners understand that it can be stressful preparing all the vendors and venues. So, whether a couple is planning a wedding in a short amount of time this upcoming summer, or are planning for next year, they can soon check out their open house at the Sand Castle Winery for a Philadelphia wedding location. On Sunday, April 7th from 1:00 to 3:00pm, they will be allowing those who are looking for a potential event location to come check out the unique wedding reception venues.



One can easily RSVP on the Open Aire Affairs website for those who will be able to make it to the open house on Sunday, April 7th. This way it gives couples the opportunity to assure that the venue will exceed their expectations on the day of the event. For those who have grew up in Bucks County or simply loves the historic vibe that the Sand Castle Winery exudes, they can enjoy their big day right on the bank of the Delaware River.



The bride and groom will be sure to fall in love all over again with this winery and the location. Imagine sipping wine with wedding guests to celebrate one of the most memorable evenings while overlooking the Delaware River. Throughout all the beautiful features the Sand Castle Winery has to offer, Open Aire Affairs will offer the ability to select a caterer, florist, videographer, and even photographer. So, be sure to stop by Sunday, April 7th to check out the grounds of the Sand Castle Winery to see if it is the perfect fit for the big day.



About Open Aire Affairs

Along with trusted planning and venue services, Open Aire Affairs has more than fifteen sizes and types of tables, hundreds of colors and designs of fabrics, along with utensils and tableware that come in a number of designs. If a client needs any special items for their event, Open Aire Affairs can provide it. To hear more about the company and the Cloister Inn, please visit http://www.openaireaffairs.com.