Open Aire Affairs Is Now Offering the Pearl S. Buck Estate as a Wedding Location in Bucks County, PA

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Open Aire Affairs, a unique event location provider, is now offering the Pearl S. Buck Estate as one of their unique wedding venues in Bucks County, PA. Green Hills Farm, home to the Pearl S. Buck Estate, is a sixty acre location in Bucks County where the Nobel-prize-winning American author Pearl Buck once wrote and lived for forty years.



The house itself was built almost two hundred years ago, and was made from coursed fieldstone. When Ms. Buck purchased the farm, she made a number of adjustments and additions to the premises that included a two story fieldstone wing added to the east gable, along with two libraries. Currently, visitors to the estate can explore twelve rooms and visit the pre-revolutionary war cottage.



With over sixty acres of rolling hills, the Pearl S. Buck Estate now serves as one of the finest outdoor wedding locations in Bucks County. A bride and groom plus his or her wedding party will have the chance to experience the true beauty and history of this Bucks County, PA location as they dance the night away enjoying food, drinks, and music all provided by Open Aire Affairs.



To hear more about one of the most unique wedding venues Bucks County, PA has to offer, visit http://www.openaireaffairs.com/index.php. Or give Open Aire Affairs a call at 267-536-5061.