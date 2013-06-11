Open Aire Affairs Now Offering Events at Sand Castle Winery This Summer 2013

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Open Aire Affairs, a company that hosts events at some of the more beautiful wedding locations in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are adding the Sand Castle Winery to their ever-growing list of locations to hold a special event for this summer 2013. Sand Castle Winery is located in beautiful upper Bucks County, PA, on the banks and trails of the Delaware River.



Sand Castle Winery’s location makes it a perfect location for a wedding, banquet, corporate event, or any special occasion. They have a beautiful outdoor space as well as charming indoor space that will make any event the most special it can be. Their indoor Tasting Room can accommodate up to 120 people and offers a charming décor that will enhance any event into an upscale party with wine tasting and a tour of the winery. They also offer a Gallery Room that is filled with pieces of artwork from both local artists and artists around the world. This beautiful room has views of the river and the vineyards and can seat up to 115 people. Sand Castle Winery also offers their Garden Pavilion, which is a permanent outdoor tent that can be decorated with lights, white tables and chairs, and a dance floor. The Garden Pavilion is truly a romantic setting and perfect for weddings or large beautiful parties.



During the special event, guests can take a tour of the castle, vineyards, and wine cellar. They can also do wine tasting during the event they are attending, which makes it for a truly unique experience for the guests. There is no other location that can match the beauty, location, views, food, and wine that is offered by Sand Castle Winery. With everything the winery has to offer, it will be an event that guests will always remember. Call Open Aire Affairs today to take a tour of Sand Castle Winery and make the next affair the most special it can be.



About Open Aire Affairs

Along with reliable planning and venue services, Open Aire Affairs also boasts a vast inventory. They have more than 15 sizes and types of tables, hundreds of colors and designs of fabrics along with utensils and tableware that come in a variety of designs. In all, if a client needs anything for an event, Open Aire Affairs has it.



