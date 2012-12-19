Open Aire Affairs Now Offering the Cloister Inn as a Wedding Location Option on Their Website

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Open Aire Affairs has recently listed The Cloister Inn as a new wedding location available on their website. When it comes to finding wedding venues in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia, and New Jersey, Open Aire Affairs is the event planning services provider to hire.



Providing wedding venues in Philadelphia for the past decade, the company is excited to be offering the gorgeous Cloister Inn as one of their newest wedding venues. The Cloister Inn is Princeton, New Jersey’s, sixteenth eating club and was opened in 1912. The Inn is also one of Princeton University’s dining clubs. Also one of the more popular undergraduate eating clubs located on the Princeton campus, The Cloister Inn is fully furnished, and is still in great condition even though it was constructed over 100 years ago.



If a person chooses the Cloister Inn for their wedding location, there is number of amenities that the Inn provides both inside and outside the premises. First and foremost, there is an elegant dinner hall, an outside patio that has eight tables that can either be used on sunny or rainy days, as we all as spacious balcony that has tables for meals. The architecture of the Cloister Inn will surely provide the ideal setting for great wedding photography, and brides and grooms can rest assured that the Inn will provide the ideal setting to produce photos and memories that will last a lifetime. Open Aire Affairs can accommodate an affair of any size during any time of the year. It doesn’t matter if it is fall, winter, spring, and summer, their event planners will also be able to meet any special requests when it comes to the decorating and lighting of the event.



About Open Aire Affairs:

Along with trusted planning and venue services, Open Aire Affairs has more than fifteen sizes and types of tables, hundreds of colors and designs of fabrics, along with utensils and tableware that come in a number of designs. If a client needs any special items for their event, Open Aire Affairs can provide it. To hear more about the company and the Cloister Inn, please visit http://www.openaireaffairs.com.