Open Aire Affairs Now Offering the Sand Castle Winery as a Wedding Location in Bucks County, PA

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Open Aire Affairs is now offering the Sand Castle Winery as a wedding location in Bucks County, PA. When it comes to wedding venues in Bucks County, PA, the Sand Castle Winery is an excellent choice because it can give any wedding party the means to taste world class wines, and partygoers can even tour their wine cellar.



If a couple is considering choosing the Sand Castle Winery as their wedding venue, a little back story can be just the stepping stone they may need in order to solidly their decision. For instance, the winery makes each and every one of their wines from their very own 100% Vinifera grapes. Therefore, while dining, guests can enjoy the most delicious and new wines provided by the winery.



Wedding venues around Philadelphia do not have as much charm as this winery in Bucks County can provide. Vineyards often serve as the ideal setting for a wedding because they can also provide extravagant ceremonies that can take place under the surrounding tress or gardens. The Sand Castle Winery’s own art gallery also offers breathtaking views of the vineyard, Delaware River, and the surrounding Bucks County hills. Their gallery space can also accommodate up to 115 people.



The winery also has a tasting room that is exquisitely decorated with a marble bar, and it can hold up to 120 people. Their outside Garden Pavilion can also serve as the ideal outside location for an event, and those interested in any of these 3 locations around the winery can rest assured that Open Aire Affairs will work hard to get their events planned.



The Sand Castle Winery also allows for clients to hire then own caterer, photographer, and florist etc. To hear more about the winery, please visit http://www.openaireaffairs.com, or give Open Air Affairs a call at 267-536-5061.



About Open Aire Affairs:

Along with trusted planning and venue services, Open Aire Affairs has more than fifteen sizes and types of tables, hundreds of colors and designs of fabrics, along with utensils and tableware that come in a number of designs. If a client needs any special items for their event, Open Aire Affairs can provide it.