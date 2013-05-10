Open Aire Affairs Now Providing Couples with Hip Rustic Elegance at the Ash Mill Farm

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Looking for a rustic, vintage wedding but want more than décor, favors, and finishing touches? At The Ash Mill Farm, a couple will now be able to see what it means to have a country, rustic wedding with an elegant, yet very casual style from with the help of Open Aire Affairs. For those who love the great outdoors and are just looking for the perfect setting, this farm located in Holicong, PA in the spring and summer time will be truly whimsical. Open Aire Affairs is seeing more brides looking for unique venues and settings for an unforgettable experience.



The Ash Mill Farm is a fully operating sheep farm where they have five guest rooms in the main house and two separate guest cottages. Look no further if one hasn’t found a venue that is unlike the typical ballroom wedding. As a one of a kind wedding location in Bucks County, couples are seeing how intimate this setting is and the grounds are absolutely stunning for wedding photographs. This theme is one of the hottest trends this spring 2013 wedding season and is making its way into a more traditional style.



With a beautiful outdoor ceremony area and farmhouse, a couple can decorate the reception tables with eclectic decorations and various vases with seasonal flowers to freshen up the room. The barn will enhance the rustic atmosphere and can be extremely budget friendly when it comes to decor. For those who are looking for a stylish, trendy, yet not so traditional wedding, contact Open Aire Affairs for the Ash Mill Farm venue for an unforgettable place that will portray beautifully in both photographs and in person.



About Open Aire Affairs

Along with trusted planning and venue services, Open Aire Affairs has more than fifteen sizes and types of tables, hundreds of colors and designs of fabrics, along with utensils and tableware that come in a number of designs. If a client needs any special items for their event, Open Aire Affairs can provide it.



