Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Glaucoma prevalent population was 9,819,080 in the 7MM in 2017.

2. The total diagnosed prevalent population of Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) in the 7MM was 8,823,960 in 2017.

3. The prevalent cases of OAG in the United States in 2017 was 2,749,378.

4. The most prevalent age-group for OAG in the United States in 2017 was 70–79.



Key benefits of the report

1. Open-Angle Glaucoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology and Open-Angle Glaucoma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Open-Angle Glaucoma market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Open-Angle Glaucoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Open-Angle Glaucoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Open-Angle Glaucoma market.



"Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Size was USD 3,316.71 million in the 7MM in 2017".



The main goal of glaucoma treatment is to increase the quality of life through the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) to preserve visual function. In the process of IOP reduction, an ideal medication should have a schedule that is simple to follow, be least interrupting with a patient's life, highly tolerable and affordable.



However, the medical treatment of Glaucoma has associated side effects, complications, and costs. There are several risk factors like age more than 60 years, genetic predisposition, certain eye characteristics (such as a pupillary defect, thin cornea, myopia), low educational status, smoking, African descent, and visual problems are associated with this indication and treatment pattern varies accordingly.



Management of the disease aims at lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) with the current class of drugs, like prostaglandin analogues, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors.



Prostaglandin analogues are the first treatment choice for many glaucoma patients. Before the entry of prostaglandins in the market, Beta-blockers were quite famous and popular for the management of Glaucoma. Ocular hypotensive agents other than beta-blockers, such as the alpha2 agonist brimonidine, maybe a more appropriate first-line therapy for ocular hypertension and glaucoma patients concurrently taking systemic beta-blockers.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Open-Angle Glaucoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- Bimatoprost SR

- PDP-716

- PRO-122

- DE-130A

- CKD-351

- NCX 470

- Bamosiran

- ENV515

- Nyxol

- POLAT-001

- Trabodenoson

- OTX-TP

And many others



The key players in Open-Angle Glaucoma market are:

- Allergan

- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)

- Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.

- Santen Pharmaceutical

- Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

- Nicox Ophthalmics

- Sylentis

- Envisia Therapeutics

- Ocuphire Pharma

- Peregrine Ophthalmic

- Inotek Pharmaceuticals

- Ocular Therapeutix

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Open-Angle Glaucoma



3. Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance



4. Open-Angle Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview



5. Case Reports



6. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population



7. United States Epidemiology



8. EU5 Epidemiology



8.1. Germany Epidemiology



8.2. France Epidemiology



8.3. Italy Epidemiology



8.4. Spain Epidemiology



8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology



9. Japan Epidemiology



10. Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices



11. Unmet Needs



12. Open-Angle Glaucoma Marketed Products



12.1. Marketed Products And Their Relative Therapeutic Classes



12.2. ROCKLATAN: Aerie Pharmaceuticals



12.3. Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals



12.4. XELPROS (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005%: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited



12.5. EYBELIS Ophthalmic Solution 0.002% (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl): Santen Pharmaceutical/Ube Industries



12.6. VYZULTA: Bausch and Lomb



12.7. TAPCOM/ DE-111 (Tafluprost/timolol maleate): Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



12.8. GLANATEC: D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)/Kowa LTD.



12.9. Simbrinza (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2%: Alcon Research



12.10. ZIOPTAN (tafluprost): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.



12.11. DuoTrav PQ (travoprost/timolol): Novartis/Alcon Research



12.12. TRAVATAN Z (travoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.004%: Alcon Research, a Novartis company



12.13. LUMIGAN 0.01% (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution): Allergan



13. Open-Angle Glaucoma Emerging Therapies



13.1. Key Cross Competition



13.2. Bimatoprost SR (Sustained-Release): Allergan

13.3. PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)



13.4. PRO-122: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.



13.5. Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%: Perrigo Company



13.6. DE-130A (latanoprost): Santen Pharmaceutical



13.7. CKD-351: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical



13.8. Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054): Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical



13.9. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics



13.10. Bamosiran (SYL040012): Sylentis



13.11. ENV515 (Travoprost XR): Envisia Therapeutics



13.12. Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma



13.13. POLAT-001: Peregrine Ophthalmic



13.14. Failed Therapies



13.15. Trabodenoson: Inotek Pharmaceuticals



13.16. OTX-TP (Travoprost): Ocular Therapeutix



14. Open-Angle Glaucoma 7MM Market Analysis



15. United States: Market Outlook



15.1. United States Market Size



16. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook



16.1. Germany Market Size



16.2. France Market Size



16.3. Italy Market Size



16.4. Spain Market Size



16.5. United Kingdom Market Size



17. Japan Market Outlook



18. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Open Angle Glaucoma



19. Market Drivers



20. Market Barriers



21. SWOT Analysis



22. Appendix



23. DelveInsight Capabilities



24. Disclaimer



25. About DelveInsight



