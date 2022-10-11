Open Banking 2021 – Thematic Research Study Identifies Backbase, Finastra, Mambu, and Thought Machine as Dominant Players – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest market analysis report titled Open Banking 2021 – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The report has identified that the adoption of open banking is gradually rising due to the increasing number of users willing to withdraw money directly from their accounts and see their payment account information from different bank accounts in one place.



View Report Outlook at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/open-banking-theme-analysis/



Open banking creates a multidimensional view of what the core value of banking is. The ability to disaggregate component pieces of value, and to distribute them in multiple forms, becomes a core competency in the open banking era. The favored method for sharing banking data is through APIs, which are simply sets of instructions that allow an IT system (such as one belonging to a bank) to communicate with another IT system (such as one belonging to a fintech provider). For minimizing compatibility issues, APIs are typically designed around common standards governing the security, formatting, transmission, and accessibility of data.



Download Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3069112



Open Banking Market Players



GlobalData highlights some of the leading companies making their mark within sub-categories of the open banking theme outlined within this report.



Infrastructure

- Backbase

- Finastra

- Mambu

- Thought Machine



API Platforms

- Bud

- Plaid

- Salt Edge

- Tink

- True Layer

- Yolt



BaaS

- Cross River

- Fidor

- Railsbank

- Standard Chartered



Data/Platforms

- BBVA

- Capital One

- DBS

- OCBC



Money management

- Meniga

- Moven



Payments

- Apple

- Kakao

- Google Pay

- PayPal



Credit decision/lending

- Blend

- Credit Kudos

- DNB

- Experian

- Habito

- LenddoEFL

- OakNorth



Request for Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3069112



Open Banking Market Trends



The main trends shaping the open banking theme over the next 12–24 months are shown below. The report classifies these trends into three categories:



Technology trends

- Unbundling of the value chain drives 'platformification'

- Legacy modernization to support open banking volumes

- Cloud migration to enable secure openness

- Incumbents and new entrants use open banking-enabled Know Your Customer (KYC)and onboarding

- BaaS

- AI-driven analytics

- Payment initiation service providers (PISPs)

- Heightened focus on API security

- Data democratization to diffuse data and insights internally



Macroeconomic trends

- Adapting to long-term ultra-low interest rates with subscription pricing

- Responding to threats from new entrants

- The global pandemic

- COVID-19 drives embedded finance

- Partner performance

- Financial inclusion



Regulatory trends

- Data governance

- Fair treatment

- How to handle consent and permissions

- Partnership terms

- Regulatory limits to 'platformification'

- Other countries emulating the European top-down model

- Moving towards a PSD3



Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3069112



Open Banking Value Chain Highlights



For succeeding in open banking, incumbent banks running on legacy-based platforms will need to digitally transform by acquiring new technology capabilities. This will enable firms to disaggregate specific pieces of data, infrastructure, or products and concurrently pursue multiple routes to market, with multiple customers and multiple products. Below, we map out the new chain capabilities for incumbent financial service providers based on these new routes to market.



- D2C

- As a service

- B2B / B2B2C

- Marketplace / platform



Know more about the Open Banking Value Chain Components at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3069112



Related Reports



https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/cloud-computing-in-banking-thematic-research/



About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.



Media Contacts

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400